One Tripura district among 100 selected for PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: CM Saha

Agartala, Oct 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state’s farmers would also greatly benefit under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

After virtually listening to the Prime Minister’s speech and the launching of the two ambitious schemes in the agriculture sector with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore, the Chief Minister said that around 60,000 farmers of the state would be benefited under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

CM Saha said that of the 100 districts across the country selected for the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana , North Tripura district is also included.

“Compared to seven other districts in Tripura, the agricultural output is less in North Tripura district. Around 36 centrally sponsored schemes of various ministries and departments would be implemented in these 100 districts,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the reduction to only two tax slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent – would also benefit farmers in a big way, as the prices of many essential materials required by them would be reduced substantially.

The Chief Minister said that Saturday marks a historic day for the country's Agriculture and allied sectors as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid foundation for various projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to marks the birth anniversaries of two Maa Bharati’s illustrious sons Bharat Ratna Jayprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh.

The two projects -- PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (outlay Rs 24,000 crore) and Dalhan Aatmanirbharta Mission (outlay Rs 11,440 crore) with the objective of empowering farmer brothers and sisters, enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts.

CM Saha, accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other dignitaries, said that India’s grain production has increased by almost 40 per cent compared to the previous year, crediting the Centre’s continuous agricultural reforms and support.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has urged states to further enhance production so that India becomes the global leader in all major crops production.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the two are designed to usher in a “new era of prosperity and well-being” for millions of farmers across the country.

CM Saha noted that, unlike previous governments, the NDA government has focused not only on launching new initiatives but also on ensuring cent per cent saturation and proper monitoring at the grassroots level.

Under the new scheme, 100 low-productivity districts with poor irrigation facilities and limited access to farm credit have been identified for comprehensive agricultural development.

“The average foodgrain production in Tripura stands at 3,052 kg per hectare, while North Tripura lags behind at 2,207 kg per hectare. These new schemes will help bridge that gap through better irrigation, credit access, and modern farming techniques,” CM Saha said.

The projects, spanning six years from FY 2025–26 to 2030–31, will involve coordination among 11 departments, including Fisheries, Animal Resource Development, Cooperatives, Food Processing, Rural Development, Skill Development, MSME, and Land Resources, to implement 36 sub-projects focusing on infrastructure, farm loans, skill training, and market linkages.

While the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will focus on boosting productivity, crop diversification, irrigation, and storage, the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aims to increase farmers’ income and achieve self-reliance in pulse production.

During the event, Chief Minister Saha also felicitated progressive farmers and representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) who have made significant contributions to Tripura’s agriculture sector.

“These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the welfare of the farming community and will help make Indian agriculture globally competitive,” CM Saha added.

--IANS

sc/pgh