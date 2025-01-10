One should enter politics not with ambition but with a mission: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that one should enter politics not out of personal ambition but with a mission. He was making his debut on podcast titled, 'People By WTF,' hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Speaking on the skills required to enter the field of politics, the Prime Minister said that winning the hearts of the people is the most important task of a politician.

"Good people should come into politics. They should come with mission not with ambition. Mission should be above ambition," PM Modi said.

He said that people participated in the India's freedom movement out of their love for their nation. He said that there were many tall leaders in the post-independence period whose commitment to society was unparalleled.

Talking about the difference between being an entrepreneur and a politician, he said that while the former wants to grow himself and his company, the latter should have the ability to sacrifice himself for the society.

"Entrepreneur's training is to how to grow, in politics it should be how to sacrifice. There (in entrepreneurship) it is how to make your company number one. In politics it should be nation first. This is the difference," he said.

He said that enter politics is not necessarily about contesting election and that society accepts politician who have nation first mind-set.

"Society accept nation first people. Life in politics is not easy. We have a worker called Ashok Bhatt. He lived in a small house all his life. He has been a minister. But He did not own a car. To enter politics is not necessary about contest election. The work is about winning the minds of people. To do that one has to live among them. Such people are still there in politics," he said.

PM Modi underlined his vision for the future saying that he envisages a solution for all problems by 2047 for Viksit Bharat.

"In the first term, the people were trying to understand me and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I used to think from the perspective of the past. In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high and my dreams have grown. I want solutions to all problems by 2047 for Viksit Bharat...There should be 100% delivery of government schemes. This is real social justice and secularism. The driving force behind this is - AI-'Aspirational India',." PM Modi said. (ANI)