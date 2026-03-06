One right vote can take Assam’s culture from our soil to world stage: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted the importance of preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage, saying that the right political choice can help take Assam’s traditions from local roots to the global stage.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said Assam’s vibrant cultural traditions have already earned international recognition and continue to bring pride to the people of the state.

“One right vote can take Assam’s culture from our soil to the world stage,” Sarma wrote.

Referring to some of the state’s prominent traditional art forms, he said festivals and folk dances such as Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba have not only remained integral to Assamese identity but have also gained global attention in recent years.

Sarma noted that these cultural expressions represent the spirit and diversity of Assam, reflecting the traditions of different communities that have contributed to the state’s unique heritage.

He added that efforts would continue to ensure that these traditions are preserved and promoted on wider platforms.

“From Bihu to Jhumoir to Bagurumba, our traditions have set global records and captured global attention, making every Assamese proud,” the Chief Minister said in the post.

The Chief Minister also linked cultural promotion with political choices, urging people to “choose wisely” while using the hashtag #ChooseBJP in his message.

Assam’s cultural heritage is widely recognised for its rich folk traditions, music and dance forms that are closely associated with the agricultural calendar and community life.

Bihu, the state’s most celebrated festival, symbolises joy, harvest and social unity, while dances such as Jhumoir and Bagurumba represent the cultural identity of the tea tribe and Bodo communities respectively.

In recent years, several cultural events and performances from Assam have drawn national and international attention, helping showcase the state’s heritage on broader platforms.

The Chief Minister reiterated that continued efforts to promote and safeguard traditional art forms will remain essential in strengthening Assam’s cultural identity while connecting it with audiences beyond the state and the country.

--IANS

tdr/rad