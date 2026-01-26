One labourer dies as under-construction bridge pillar collapses in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 26 (IANS) A tragic accident claimed the life of a labourer from West Bengal while two others sustained severe injuries at an under-construction ring road project in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to reports, as many as 22 labourers were at work when the incident occurred on Sunday night.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when the scaffolding supporting shuttering work suddenly collapsed at a height of approximately 60 feet.

A flyover bridge is under construction at Lalpur village near Bhedaghat and is one of the largest such infrastructure initiatives in Jabalpur.

Three labourers, identified as Mursalem (35), Rasal (22) and Rajeshwar Singh (21), were working on the structure, which plummeted to the ground and got buried under heavy concrete debris.

Their colleagues rushed to the site and managed to extricate them from the rubble after a frantic rescue effort. Tragically, Mursalem succumbed to his injuries on the spot due to the severe impact and crushing weight of the debris.

The two other survivors were immediately rushed to a nearby medical hospital in critical condition.

Doctors described their injuries as serious, involving multiple fractures, internal trauma, and possible head injuries. They are currently under intensive care and monitoring in the hospital's trauma unit, with medical teams working to stabilise them.

The ring road project, a key urban development endeavour aimed at easing traffic congestion around Jabalpur city, has been progressing in phases. This section involves elevated structures and extensive concreting work, making safety protocols crucial during high-altitude shuttering and formwork activities.

Authorities have launched an immediate investigation into the cause of the scaffolding failure. Preliminary reports suggest possible lapses in structural support, material quality, or adherence to safety guidelines, though official findings are awaited.

Labour department officials and project contractors have been directed to cooperate fully with the probe. Safety audits across similar ongoing sites in the region may follow to prevent recurrence.

Local leaders expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and urged swift compensation and support for the victims' families. The incident highlights persistent concerns over worker safety in large-scale infrastructure projects amid rapid urbanisation in Madhya Pradesh.

