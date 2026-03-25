One killed as wild elephants raid Nawada in search of food

Patna, March 25 (IANS) An atmosphere of fear has gripped Nawada district as a herd of wild Asian elephants continues to wreak havoc in rural areas in search of food due to the shrinking habitat and loss of forests.

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In Suartoli village, under Rajauli Hardiya Panchayat, a 30-year-old man, Sanoj Bhuiyan, was tragically trampled to death during the elephant rampage. In addition, three buffaloes were also killed, intensifying panic among villagers in the last 24 hours.

Confirming the incident, Forest Divisional Officer Shreshtha Krishna stated that one human life has been lost and livestock have also been targeted.

He assured that the Forest Department is actively monitoring the situation and has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into forested areas.

According to local residents, a herd of around 20–22 elephants has been active in the region for the past three days.

The herd is believed to have entered Bihar from neighbouring Jharkhand due to loss of habitat.

During night, the elephants reportedly enter villages, destroy crops, and damage houses, leaving residents too frightened to step outside.

After causing widespread destruction in Suartoli, the herd has now moved towards Kawakol and has been sighted in the forests of Nawadih.

In response, the Forest Department has launched a full-scale operation to track and manage the herd.

A specialised team has been called in from West Bengal, and drones are being deployed to locate the elephants and prevent further damage.

Authorities continue to appeal for calm while emphasising safety precautions, as efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, similar incidents had been reported in Jharkhand, where herds of wild Asian elephants created havoc across districts such as Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Chaibasa.

In those areas, the elephants reportedly killed several people and caused extensive damage to crops, homes, and other property.

These recurring incidents highlight a growing human-wildlife conflict in the region, often attributed to shrinking forest habitats and migration of elephant herds in search of food and water.

--IANS

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