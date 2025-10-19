One killed as crackers parcel explode in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram

Visakhapatnam, Oct 20 (IANS) One person was killed and five others injured due to the explosion of a crackers’ parcel in Parvathipuram town of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Six porters were injured in the explosion at the ANL courier parcel point located in the APSRTC complex in the afternoon. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

While three porters sustained grievous injuries, three others had minor injuries. They were all shifted to the Regional Area Hospital, and the critically injured were later taken to Visakhapatnam.

Ramesh, one of the critically wounded, succumbed at a private hospital on Sunday night.

Parvathipuram in-charge minister K. Atchenaidu and Home Minister V. Anitha expressed grief over the incident. They directed district authorities to ensure the best treatment of the injured.

The ministers spoke to the district Collector and Superintendent of Police and enquired about the incident.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Preliminary investigations show that a few traders reportedly bought the firecrackers and booked the parcel in Vizinaagaram. It was meant for delivery in Parvathipuram. During the handling of the parcel, it exploded on the spot, injuring six porters, and one of them later succumbed.

Shocking TV visuals of the scene of the explosion show porters with critical burn injuries lying on the ground. A fire-tender also rushed to the spot.

The explosion sent panic in the busy area in Parvathipuram, which is the headquarters of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The incident came as a shock, as firecrackers are not allowed in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses due to the danger of explosion. There was apparently negligence by the staff concerned in accepting the parcel at Vizianagaram.

Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra visited the scene and spoke to the injured. The MLA asked the police personnel to inquire into the incident.

He pulled up ANL parcel authorities for accepting crackers as a parcel despite the ban on the transport of crackers in APSRTC buses.

