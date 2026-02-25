One has to rise above votebank politics: BJP calls out Priyanka Gandhi's stance on Israel-Gaza conflict

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday called out Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for what the party described as "selective outrage" over the Israel-Gaza conflict, claiming that one might carry a "fake Gandhi surname" but that would not ensure "conviction and the courage".

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia came down heavily on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, calling her "female Ghajini of Indian politics" while recalling the Congress MP's Palestine bag to Parliament moment and bashing her for not condemning the horrific October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas against Israel.

"The Female Ghajini of Indian politics is back! Carrying a 'Palestine' bag to Parliament is easy, but having the moral courage to condemn the Oct 7th massacre of 1,200+ innocents, women being abducted and raped, is clearly too hard for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Takes a lot of moral courage and one has to rise above votebank politics to condemn," Bhatia said in a post on X.

"You might carry the fake Gandhi surname, but you clearly lack the conviction and the courage," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise the issue of the "genocide of thousands of innocent men, women, and children" in Gaza during his upcoming visit to Israel and demand justice for them.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."

"India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world," she further said.

This came as PM Modi departed for his two-day visit to Israel. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said he is looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

