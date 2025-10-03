One dies in MP's Khandwa as DJ vehicle crashes; drowning in Shahdol pushes death toll to 16

Bhopal/Indore, Oct 3 (IANS) In a grim continuation of immersion-related tragedies across Madhya Pradesh, a fatal accident occurred in Anjangaon village, under Pandhana police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. A DJ (disc jockey) vehicle lost control and rammed into a group of devotees participating in an idol immersion procession, killing one youth and injuring four others.

The incident took place on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ramdas, died on the spot while dancing to the DJ music during the procession, a police official said.

These incidents have brought the total number of deaths across Madhya Pradesh to 17 in just two days, raising serious concerns about safety measures during religious processions.

The speeding DJ vehicle from another procession came from behind and struck the group, triggering chaos and panic. Locals rushed to rescue the injured and transported them to Pandhana Health Centre, where two were later referred to Khandwa District Hospital due to critical injuries.

The driver of the DJ vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident. In a surge of anger, villagers set the parked DJ vehicle ablaze.

Police forces, led by CSP Abhinav Barange, Tehsildar Mahesh Solanki, and Moghat TI Dhiresh Dharwal, quickly reached the site and managed to bring the situation under control. They also visited the district hospital to assess the condition of the injured and oversee post-mortem arrangements for the deceased.

Meanwhile, in Shahdol district, two youths tragically drowned in the Son River during immersion rituals, adding to the mounting toll of immersion-related fatalities.

Local authorities have launched investigations into both incidents.

A search operation is underway to locate the absconding DJ vehicle driver. Police have appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the inquiry.

The series of accidents has sparked renewed debate over the need for stricter regulation of immersion processions, especially those involving large vehicles and sound systems.

Civil society groups and local leaders are urging the administration to enforce crowd control protocols, vehicle safety checks, and designated immersion zones to prevent further tragedies.

As many as 11 people, including eight children, died in a Goddess Durga idol immersion-related incident, while two others died in a separate but similar incident when a tractor trolley plunged into a river near Ujjain.

--IANS

sktr/dpb