One dead, 15 injured as bus overturns in MP's Agar Malwa

Bhopal/Agar Malwa, March 28 (IANS) One person died and fifteen others were injured when a bus overturned suddenly after the driver lost control of the wheels in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police officials said.

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The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a private passenger bus en route to Kurawar from Susner suddenly overturned near Badagaon.

Police confirmed that the incident claimed one life and left more than 15 passengers injured, with several in critical condition.

As the bus lost control, it struck a 55-year-old man walking along the roadside with his buffalo, resulting in his immediate death, Sardar Singh Parmar, the in-charge of the Badagaon police outpost, said.

The deceased has been identified as Gokul Singh, aged 55. His body was recovered from the site and sent for a postmortem.

Among the injured, 15 passengers sustained injuries of varying severity. They were first rushed to the Nalkheda Community Hospital for emergency treatment. Four individuals with grievous injuries, and later reports indicating six critically injured, were referred to the District Hospital in Agar Malwa for advanced medical care.

According to preliminary reports, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers when the driver apparently lost control. The bus veered off and overturned, throwing passengers out and causing widespread panic at the spot.

Locals, who rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, played a crucial role in the initial rescue operations. They helped extricate the injured from the mangled bus and provided immediate assistance before the arrival of police and medical teams.

Doctors are closely monitoring the condition of the critical patients, as some are reported to be battling serious trauma and internal injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

Preliminary probes suggest possible factors like mechanical failure, driver error, or poor road conditions, though no official confirmation has been made.

The bus has been seized for forensic examination, and statements from survivors and eyewitnesses are being recorded.

--IANS

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