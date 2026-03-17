One crore cash looted in Hyderabad, police suspect hawala transaction

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) In a major robbery, unidentified assailants looted Rs one crore from two persons after attacking them with chilli powder in the Kukatpally area in Hyderabad.

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This incident took place late on Monday night in Kukatpally under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to police, four men on two motorbikes intercepted two persons carrying the cash and threw chilli powder into their eyes before fleeing with the cash.

Police formed four special teams to trace the accused and recover the stolen amount.

Officials suspect that the cash involved in the incident could be linked to a hawala transaction.

The persons who were carrying the cash were identified as Khusro and Azeemuddin, residents of the Bahadurpura area in the city.

They were transporting the suspected hawala money from Kukatpally to Jeedimetla.

There was an alleged hawala transaction in the apartment in front of the Kukatpally Police Station. Police were investigating to identify those who handed over the cash to the two persons and who was the intended recipient.

Meanwhile, four suspects were reportedly apprehended at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad while trying to flee to Lucknow.

Police reportedly tracked the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

Cyberabad Police are likely to hold a press conference later in the day to announce a breakthrough in the case.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police have arrested the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a minor girl.

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, was found bludgeoned to death at a construction site in the limits of Narsingi Police Station on Monday.

There are many labour camps in Narsingi, where migrant workers from various states, who are involved in different jobs in the construction field, are staying. The workers go to work, leaving their children in their labour camps. On Sunday, a man lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter had gone missing.

Police took up the investigation and arrested Biswa Oraw alias Bishu, 25, a construction worker from West Bengal. According to police, he confessed to sexually assaulting the girl and later bludgeoning her to death.

--IANS

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