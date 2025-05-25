Once hotbed of Maoism, Dantewada is waving flag of education, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the significant transformation taking place in Maoist-affected regions of India, crediting a collective fight that has paved the way for development, education, and sports to flourish in areas once gripped by violence.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister shared several examples of government initiatives that have helped restore normalcy and bring pride to the nation.

He cited the instance of a bus reaching a remote village for the first time, marking a symbolic yet powerful shift in connectivity and accessibility.

"Travelling by bus is a very normal thing. But I would like to tell you about a village where a bus has reached for the first time. People of that village had been waiting for this day for years, and when the bus reached the village for the first time, people welcomed it with drums," he said.

Describing the excitement of residents, PM Modi said, "People's happiness knew no bounds after looking at the bus. The village had a paved road and there was a requirement, but busses never plied here before. Because this village was affected by Maoist violence. This place is in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and the name of the village is Katezari."

"This transformation in Katezari is being felt by the entire region. Now, the situation is rapidly returning to normal here. Due to the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities are reaching these areas. People of the village said that with the bus reaching the village, their lives will become easier," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the Bastar Olympics in Chhattisgarh and the establishment of science laboratories in Maoist-hit areas as examples of a positive shift.

"Children here have a passion for science, and they are excelling in sports as well. These efforts show the bravery of the people living in these areas. Amidst many challenges, these people have chosen a path to improve their lives," he said.

PM Modi further praised the impressive academic performance in Dantewada district, long known for its Maoist presence.

"I was also happy to learn that the results of the 10th and 12th exams in the Dantewada district have been exemplary. With around 95 per cent passing rate, this district topped in the 10th results, while in the 12th grade, this district secured the 6th position in Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Just imagine, Dantewada, which was once a hotbed of Maoism, is waving a flag of education today. Such transformations fill us all with pride," PM Modi added.

