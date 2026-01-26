On R-Day, Rajasthan Cong chief targets Centre over 'assault on Constitution'

Jaipur, Jan 26 (IANS) The celebration of the 77th Republic Day at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office on Monday turned into an attack on the BJP-led Central government, with Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra alleging a systematic assault on the Constitution and voting rights.

Dotasra hoisted the Tricolour at the PCC office here. Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi, along with several senior Congress leaders, were present on the occasion. Vaibhav Gehlot and Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya also visited the PCC office.

Addressing the media, Dotasra said: "This is a proud day for the country. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, but ever since Prime Minister Modi came to power, continuous attempts are being made to change it. We pledge that we will not allow the Constitution to be altered."

He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign was being used to curtail voting rights.

"The right to vote is being taken away through this campaign. Autonomous institutions have been taken over, and democracy is being weakened," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP government, Dotasra said there was an atmosphere of fear in the country.

"Bulldozers are being run over rights. Voting rights are being snatched away. Our ancestors made sacrifices to give us independence and the Constitution. Today, we resolve to fight to the last drop of our blood to protect it," he said.

He accused the BJP leaders of invoking the Constitution in speeches while "continuously tearing it apart in practice", adding that protecting it had become more important than ever.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said the Constitution ensured dignity and justice for every section of society and was the foundation of the country's progress.

"Babasaheb drafted the Constitution at a time when even a needle was not manufactured in the country. From there, India has reached great heights. Yet today, the Constitution is under continuous attack," he said.

Jully also criticised the Central government's economic and social policies, alleging that social security schemes were being discontinued and the poor were being pushed further into distress.

He also referred to international developments, claiming that India lacked global support even during Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

arc/pgh