On PM Modi's birthday, Lakhpati Didis extend greetings, express gratitude for empowering them

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75, wishes are pouring in from across the nation, with people from all walks of life, farmers, women entrepreneurs, and small business owners, celebrating his leadership and extending heartfelt greetings.

Among those who have come forward to express gratitude are the Lakhpati Didis, women whose lives have been transformed by government schemes aimed at financial independence and empowerment.

In Dulhipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, members of a women's self-help group credited the Lakhpati Didi Yojana for uplifting them from poverty.

Vimala Devi, who now proudly identifies as a Lakhpati Didi, shared her wishes for the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Vimla said, "My team and I have benefited a lot since we joined the Self-Help Group. We have now become Lakhpati Didis, which has helped us become financially independent and empowered. Now we earn and also send our children to good schools. I am thankful to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for uplifting us from poverty."

She added her prayers on the occasion, saying, "I pray to Lord Vishwanath that he lives a long life and continues to serve us with dedication."

In Odisha's Khordha, women praised the Prime Minister, expressing how the schemes introduced under the Modi government have changed their lives.

Rehana Begum, a Lakhpati Didi, spoke of her transformation.

"Earlier, I had nothing. My life was in darkness. But after becoming a Lakhpati Didi, I was able to start a small shop. Now, I can support my husband and children. I thank the Prime Minister for this opportunity and wish him a long life on his birthday," she told IANS.

Lakhpati Didi Hasina Bibi, who earns her livelihood through tailoring, also shared her journey of change.

Speaking to IANS, Bibi said, "With the help of a sewing machine, I now run my own tailoring business. Our household, which once struggled with poverty, is now stable and happy. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister and wish him all the best on his birthday."

In Odisha's Malkangiri, another Lakhpati Didi, Kalpana Raul, offered her greetings and prayers for PM Modi's long life.

Speaking to IANS, she recalled how schemes such as the Subhadra Yojana altered her family's future.

"Being a poor woman, I was worried about my family, and my teammates were worried about theirs, but the Prime Minister's Subhadra Yojana has fulfilled our dreams. Our children are now studying in good schools. This has helped us make an identity for ourselves," Kalpana said.

Adding her wishes, she said, "I express my gratitude and best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday and pray to Lord Jagannatha for his long and healthy life."

Across the country, voices like these are amplifying the impact of empowerment schemes, as women step into financial independence and stability. On PM Modi's 75th birthday, they are not only offering wishes but also sharing their stories as living examples of the transformation brought by these initiatives.

