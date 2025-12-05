On NC founder’s birth anniversary, Farooq Abdullah says J&K govt working on ‘razor’s edge’

Srinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and president of the ruling National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah, said on Friday that the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir was working on the ‘razor’s edge’ as, according to him, all powers are vested in the Lt Governor.

Addressing the media on the 120th birth anniversary of NC founder, late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, at his mausoleum in Hazratbal area of Srinagar city, Dr Abdullah said, “Whatever could be done during the last year after our government came to power has been done despite a sword hanging over our head. All powers lie with the Lt Governor, and we have to walk on the razor’s edge under these circumstances. When we demand statehood, we don’t do it for ourselves. We want it to be restored so that the people benefit here."

“We have four more years to go. Just be patient and see how much change would be brought about in your lives. All MLAs are moving out into their areas regularly and attending to the problems faced by the people. People also have to be honest in their dealings. Local contractors engaged in doing government construction must ensure their work is honest. You have to compete by e-tendering to get contracts now. The days of contractors getting work at the choice of the engineers are over."

In a highly politically significant statement, he said, "The days of the old people in public life are over. Youth must be encouraged to come forward and make their contribution to public life. Women have to come forward to meaningfully contribute to the development of society.”

All senior leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, and senior leaders like Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Gurezi and others offered ‘Fateha’ prayers at the mausoleum of the party founder.

As part of the day’s functions connected with the birth anniversary of the late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, his grandson Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stones for two New Gates at Hazratbal Shrine.

The gates named “Bab-ul-Salam” and “Bab-ul-Noor” are being constructed on the main road leading to the shrine.

NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the project aims to enhance the entry points to one of Kashmir’s most significant religious sites and honour Sheikh Abdullah’s legacy on his birth anniversary.

