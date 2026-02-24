On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Sasikala set to unveil new political course in Pasumpon

Chennai, Feb 24( IANS) Marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, V. K. Sasikala indicated that she would announce the next phase of her political journey, triggering fresh speculation in Tamil Nadu's political circles.

Read More

Sasikala, a close confidante of Jayalalithaa for over three decades, remained a powerful presence behind the scenes during the AIADMK supremo's rule.

Following Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, Sasikala formally stepped into active politics and was appointed General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Soon after, she was elected leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party and was poised to take over as Chief Minister. However, dramatic political developments altered the course of events.

Then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam rebelled against her leadership, launching what he described as a "dharma yuddham" (righteous battle).

Before Sasikala could assume office, she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced to four years in prison.

Prior to surrendering, she named Edappadi K. Palaniswami as Chief Minister, reshaping the party's leadership structure.

By the time Sasikala was released from prison in 2021, Tamil Nadu's political landscape had undergone significant change.

She was subsequently sidelined and expelled from the AIADMK, and her repeated calls for party unity ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections failed to yield any positive response from the current leadership.

Over the past month, Sasikala has intensified consultations with her supporters, former AIADMK functionaries, and leaders from allied organisations.

At a recent memorial event for C.N. Annadurai, she made a dramatic declaration that she would re-enter the electoral fray.

Today, after paying floral tributes at the memorials of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said she would make an "important announcement" in Pasumpon.

Political observers note that launching and registering a new party - as her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran did - would be a complex and time-consuming task.

As a result, speculation is rife over whether Sasikala will adopt a confrontational stance against the AIADMK leadership or signal support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Her announcement is expected to have significant implications for the Opposition space in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/svn