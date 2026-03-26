On-duty policeman dies by suicide in Amravati; QRT constable uses service pistol

Amravati, March 26 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Vijay Dilip Nagapure (35), a police constable attached to the Quick Response Team (QRT) Super Rapid Squad under the Amravati City Police Commissionerate, died by suicide on Thursday morning. He allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside the QRT office.

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Nagapure, a native of Dhamangaon Katpur in Morshi taluka, was residing in Amravati city. He was unmarried and had been serving in the police force since joining the 2014 batch.

According to officials, Nagapure was on night duty on Wednesday. After completing his shift at around 9:00 AM on March 26, he remained inside the QRT office, located within the Police Commissionerate premises, where he allegedly took the extreme step. The incident sent shockwaves across the police department as news of his death spread.

The incident first came to light when fellow QRT constable Akash Dilip Ambarte noticed the situation and alerted senior officials. Upon receiving the information, Police Commissioner Rakesh Ola, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police Ganesh Shinde and Shyam Ghuge, rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

A forensic team and a dog squad were immediately called in to assist with the investigation. During the preliminary examination, a bullet was recovered from the scene. The body was later sent to the District General Hospital for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing probe.

Police sources revealed that shortly before the incident, Nagapure had made a phone call to his brother, Shyam Nagapure, who also serves in the city police force. During the call, he reportedly said, “There is a crowd at the petrol pump; I will fill petrol and then return home.” This conversation is believed to be his last.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Officials stated that all possible angles are being investigated to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

The tragic death has cast a pall of gloom over the police department, with colleagues expressing grief over the loss of a fellow officer. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the cause behind the incident.

--IANS

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