On 75th birthday, PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 'PM Mitra' park in MP

Bhopal, Sep 8 (IANS) On the occasion of his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of a 'PM MITRA' textile park being setup in Dhar district on September 17, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will also begin the nation-wide 'Seva Pakhwada' and 'Healthy Woman, Empowered Family' campaigns, Chief Minister Yadav told in statement issued to the press.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of the country's first 'PM MITRA' park in tribal-dominated Dhar district on September 17. He will bring yet another big gift for Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said, adding that PM Modi will also begin the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.

It would the second time when Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on his birthday and Madhya Pradesh, which is politically called as the "laboratory" of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sevak Sangh (RSS) will witness beginning of yet another big project.

Tagged as the 'tiger state', Madhya Pradesh had witnessed the beginning of a glorious historic chapter in wildlife and forests when Prime Minister Modi had released eight Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park on the occasion of his 72th birthday on September 17, 2022.

It was a historic moment for the entire country, especially because nearly eight decades after the last cheetah was hunted to extinction in India, were brought from the African country to restore the spots of glory.

Questions were raised on success of the world's first-ever intercontinental wildlife translocation under the 'Project Cheetah' for next two years mainly because of the death of several cheetahs brought, however, the number of cheetahs increased from 20 to 30 in the past years is an evidence of its success story.

More importantly, total 20 cheetahs were brought in two phases -- (eight from Namibia on September 17, 2022, and 12 from South Africa on February 23, 2023), and there are now 19 Indian born cheetah cubs at the Kuno National Park.

While total number of cheetahs have increased to 30, five of them have been shifted to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is also an evidence of development on wildlife in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, as PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on his 75th birthday on September 17, he will lay foundation stone of 'PM MITRA' park, which is expected to bring a big reform in textile industry in the state.

PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks are a government initiative to strengthen the textile industry by creating integrated large-scale industrial infrastructure.

These parks aim to attract investments, generate employment, and enhance export potential by housing the entire textile value chain at one location.

Seven locations have been finalised for these parks which includes Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navsari in Gujarat, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Amravati in Maharashtra.

