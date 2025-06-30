Omar Abdullah calls for revival of historical connection of Kashmir artisans with global market

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for a revival of the buyer-seller relationship to revive the historic connection between Kashmir’s artisans and the global market.

The Chief Minister, who was a chief guest on the occasion, made these remarks while addressing the Buyer-Seller Meet–2025 held at SKICC, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with the Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), supported under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME).

The meet witnessed participation from over 100 sellers and more than 45 national and international buyers, representing seven countries and seven Indian states.

Over 100 high-quality wool and woollen products were showcased during the event. Reflecting on the significance of the meet, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when such Buyer-Seller Meets were not needed.

“Tourists from across the globe would come to Kashmir and naturally become buyers. Today, through initiatives like this, we are trying to revive that connection, to bring the buyers back and reestablish the relationship between creators and customers,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the event is not a one-off showcase. “Under the scheme, we are committed to organising six regular Buyer-Seller Meets and six reverse meets. These will ensure sustained engagement and provide deeper market access for our artisans and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of inclusivity, the Chief Minister urged the Industries Department to prioritise artisans and entrepreneurs who have not yet had the opportunity to participate in such platforms, particularly those with limited financial means.

“They have the skill and the product, but lack exposure. If we bring them into the fold, we can address many challenges related to marketing and reach,” he said.

He further stressed that the real benefits of such initiatives must directly reach the artisans themselves.

“We must ensure that no one else takes credit or benefit for the work done by our craftspeople. The recognition and rewards must go to the actual creators,” said the Chief Minister.

Calling for innovation and adaptation, the Chief Minister said that artisans need to modernise, not just in design and product development, but in processes and infrastructure as well.

“Consumer tastes are constantly evolving, and if we remain rigid, we risk falling behind. The government is ready to extend every possible support—be it raw material banks, colour banks, or design innovation centres—to help our artisans compete effectively in international markets,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister invited visiting buyers to explore the scenic beauty and rich culture of Kashmir.

“I urge you to travel to Srinagar and beyond to experience the essence of Kashmir. Take back with you not just world-class products, but unforgettable memories.”

