Omar Abdullah calls for artificial snow to boost Gulmarg as global ski destination

Gulmarg (J&K), Feb 23 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday stressed the urgent need for artificial snow generation in Gulmarg to safeguard winter sports and strengthen tourism.

Addressing the commencement of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, Abdullah said climate variability poses a serious challenge to traditional winter games in the region and called for artificial snow generation to boost Gulmarg as an international ski resort.

Welcoming the participants, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of adapting to changing weather conditions as he noted that recent snowfall patterns have become unpredictable, forcing authorities to rethink long-term planning for winter sports infrastructure.

The government is committed to developing Gulmarg as an international skiing destination and ensuring consistent sporting activity despite climate challenges, he said.

Abdullah also underlined that reliance solely on natural snowfall is no longer sustainable and called for the introduction of artificial snow generation systems to secure the future of winter games.

He further acknowledged that some concerns may arise over artificial snow projects, but said such measures are necessary to prevent loss of tourism opportunities and protect livelihoods linked to winter tourism.

"Thousands of local stakeholders, including hoteliers, guides, transport operators and small businesses, depend on the winter season," he said.

The Chief Minister said the administration will extend every possible support to athletes and sports infrastructure to nurture more international-level competitors from Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating skier Arif Khan for bringing laurels to the region, he expressed hope that more athletes would emerge from the games.

He added that participation in sports remains as important as winning medals, adding that sustained investment in winter sports and tourism will position Gulmarg among the leading global skiing destinations while ensuring economic stability for local communities.

As many as 400 athletes from 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the Khelo India Winter Games. The main events are ski mountaineering, Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.

Most of the participants have registered for alpine skiing.

