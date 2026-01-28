OHRC recommends third gender option, 1 pc reservation in govt job applications in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) In a significant order, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has recommended that the state government consider the inclusion of “Third Gender/Transgender” as a gender option in government job applications.

It has also recommended making at least 1 per cent horizontal reservation for them and directing all recruiting boards and authorities, including the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), to implement the same.

The Commission issued the recommendations while hearing a plea filed by one Sony Sil, a transgender from Cuttack, on January 22.

Sil, in the complaint, alleged discrimination and violation of their fundamental rights due to the non-inclusion of the “Third Gender/Transgender” category in the application form for the ensuing Odisha Combined Civil Services examination conducted by the OPSC.

“The case of the complainant is that omission of the 'Third Gender/Transgender' in the online application form prevents the 'Third Gender/Transgender', like the complainant, from applying and participating in the examination on an equal footing, thereby constituting discriminatory treatment infringing upon their rights to equality and non-discrimination,” reads the OHRC order.

The complainant also argued that the omission of the third gender in the application is contrary to the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. It also violates the various sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.

“Therefore, a prayer has been made to recommend the Government for inclusion of ‘Third Gender/Transgender’ option in all OPSC recruitment forms and portals, direct framing and implementation of clear inclusive recruitment policy for ‘Third Gender/Transgender’ persons affirmative measures including reservation policy in public employment, to ensure equal, dignified and non-discriminatory access to government jobs for ‘Third Gender/Transgender’ persons,” the order further reads.

Considering the urgency of the case in view of the ongoing recruitment process, the Commission delivered its order recommending that the state General Administration (GA) Department and the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department include “Third Gender/Transgender” as a gender option in government job applications.

It has also recommended that the government make at least 1 per cent horizontal reservation for transgender applicants, directing all recruiting boards and authorities, including the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), to implement the same.

As the present complaint relates to the ensuing State Civil Services examinations, for which applications have already been invited, the OHRC recommended that the GA Department consider the matter at the earliest by requesting the OPSC to include ‘Third Gender/Transgender’ as a gender option and to extend the application deadline by at least 15 days for them.

“The Government of Odisha, in the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, to ensure that the recommendation as above is carried out by all the Government Departments in all employments of the State Government and its Corporations,” directs the Commission.

The OHRC has also directed the authorities to submit the compliance report to the Commission within 60 days.

--IANS

gyan/uk