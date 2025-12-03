Officer attacks woman amid chaos at fertiliser distribution centre in MP; Collector seeks explanation

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 3 (IANS) A video surfaced on social media showing a Naib Tehsildar repeatedly slapping a young woman at a fertiliser distribution centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, sparking outrage and a controversy on Wednesday. Chhatarpur District Collector Parth Jaiswal on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai and sought an explanation in the matter within 24 hours.

A short video clip of the incident went viral showing Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai repeatedly slapping a woman, who had come to receive a token for fertiliser. Ritu Singhai could also be heard shouting as the situation was out of control and people present there had to intervene to save the young woman from Ritu Singhai's wrath who even lunged to grab the girl's hair.

The woman, who was slapped has been identified as Guddi. She was among many other women who had gathered to collect tokens for fertilisers at a government-run distribution centre in at village in Chhatarpur district.

According to the initial information, farmers were demanding tokens for fertilisers, while the woman officer was trying to convince them to maintain order. In the meantime, a chaotic situation emerged which made the woman officer furious.

The incident came at the time when the complaints regarding fertiliser shortage and irregularities in its distribution system are coming regularly from different districts in the state. This issue of fertiliser shortage was also raised in the ongoing session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

After a video of Chhatarpur's incident went viral on social media, the Opposition Congress was quick to react on the matter.

Senior Congress legislator and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar shared that video on his social media account 'X', demanding an investigation into the matter.

"What could be a more pathetic situation that, if farmers are demanding fertilisers, they are being slapped and thrashed by government officials in Madhya Pradesh. It is yet another evidence of misgovernance in the state," Singhar said.

The Congress leader also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take prompt action against Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai. "The Congress is demanding immediate action against the officer, who slapped the woman," he stated.

Meanwhile, responding to the media, Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai said the situation was chaotic because people were not following instructions. She also claimed that villagers were misbehaving, pulling her dupatta and collar, and making videos from very close.

Chhatarpur district Collector Parth Jaiswal on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to her and sought an explanation within 24 hours.

"Your conduct is against the nature of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services. You are directed to submit your explanation by today (Wednesday) that why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you," the notice read.

