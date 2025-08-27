Odisha Vigilance arrests govt official for receiving bribe from businessman

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested a government official for allegedly receiving bribe money from a businessman for reversal of ITC (Input Tax credit) for the tax period of Financial Year of 2020-21 as well as the exemption of fine and penalty.

The accused was identified as Sarita Barik, currently posted as the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Bhubaneswar-IV Circle.

The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha government noted that the businessman who owns a bakery shop at Ghatikia area in Bhubaneswar was served a show cause notice by Barik in November 2024 for the payment of fine and tax of Rs 2,27,147 towards reversal of ITC for FY 2020-21.

On receipt of the notice, the food firm’s owner approached accused Barik and requested for consideration.

Subsequently, Barik asked him to pay a bribe of Rs 25,000 for exemption of fine and penalty for the above period.

The businessman, finding no other way, finally approached the vigilance officials informing them about the demand of bribe by Barik.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Officers laid a trap and nabbed Barik while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the businessman inside her car in front of Aakash Institute, Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

The entire bribe money was recovered and seized from the possession of Barik in presence of witnesses.

Soon after the trap, simultaneous house searches were launched on the rented residential house of Barik at Plot No.50, Unit-IV, Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar, house at native village Budhikhamari, Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district and her office chamber in Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance sleuths during searches at her rental accommodation here recovered cash of Rs 1.45 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 222 grams, deposits around Rs 60 lakh, jewellery bills and documents related to purchase of property in Bhubaneswar.

On Wednesday, she was arrested by the Vigilance officials who later presented her before the court here that sent her to judicial custody.

--IANS

gyan/pgh