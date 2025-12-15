Odisha: Two arrested for sexual assault of minor in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

According to a press statement issued by the police, a complaint was received from the 17-year-old victim’s mother, a resident of Khordha, alleging that her minor daughter and her friend were assaulted and robbed by two youths near Lingipur village while returning from the prominent tourist spot, Dhauli, on the evening of December 10.

She reported that the miscreants stole a 20-gram gold chain and a 5-gram silver item from the duo.

However, she later returned to the Dhauli police station along with her daughter and lodged another complaint alleging that the two persons had also sexually assaulted the minor victim.

Acting on the complaint, the police, along with a scientific team, visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

The police later arrested the two accused and produced them before a court on Monday.

Notably, as many as 188 rape cases have been registered in the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District between June 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, 78 cases involving the rape of minors have been reported in Bhubaneswar during the same period.

As many as three gangrape cases have also been registered in the city between June 2024 and September 2025.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently informed the Odisha Assembly that the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar alone recorded 213 cases of atrocities against women in 2024.

Similarly, 3,861 rape cases were recorded at various police stations across the state between April 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, while the police arrested 3,239 persons for their involvement in these cases.

The BJP-led state government has been under fire from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress over the alleged spike in crimes against women, including gangrape, rape, and other forms of abuse.

--IANS

gyan/dan