Odisha to emerge as gateway of eastern India in maritime trade sector: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the historic Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack, stating that the state government is making concerted efforts to ensure that Odisha emerges as the gateway of Eastern India in the maritime trade sector in the coming days.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government’s financial support for organising the historic festival has been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore from this year.

“Odisha will emerge as the gateway of maritime trade in Eastern India,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi stated that the historic event of Bali Jatra is a living symbol of the courage, determination, and rich maritime trade heritage of the people of Odisha.

“The Bali Jatra is a beautiful reflection of Odisha’s glorious history. It is the largest cultural-cum-commercial fair in Eastern India, held on the banks of the Mahanadi River for a long time,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that Cuttack, popularly known as the Silver City, will be developed as a hub for silver filigree works.

He also stated that efforts are underway to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for the historic Bali Jatra.

He further informed that under the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Plan, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the beautification of the Mahanadi riverbank in Cuttack.

Additionally, the government has launched initiatives to develop various heritage and religious sites along the Mahanadi River and in Cuttack city.

The Chief Minister stated that Bali Jatra is not just a commercial festival; it is deeply intertwined with the art, culture, and spiritual feelings of Odisha.

“Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ (Development along with Heritage), the state government is promoting both cultural heritage and development with renewed momentum,” said CM Majhi.

He further added that the state government is committed to utilising Odisha’s maritime potential to develop a major port-based economy.

Apart from Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur ports, the state government is planning to develop 14 more small and medium ports in the coming days.

Port development projects are underway at Subarnarekha, Astaranga, and Jatadhari river mouths, noted Majhi.

He stated that the state government has earmarked Rs 21,500 crore for the development of Bahuda Port, which will be Odisha’s second-largest port after the Paradip Port.

The state government is also planning to establish a shipbuilding and repair centre on the Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip at an estimated cost of Rs 24,700 crore.

--IANS

gyan/dan