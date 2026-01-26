Odisha tableau shines at R-Day parade, showcasing culture, self-reliance

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) Odisha’s tableau was prominently showcased during the national parade at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

Read More

According to an official statement, the tableau was presented on the theme 'Samruddhi Ka Mantra, Aatmanirbhar Bharat', highlighting Odisha’s pivotal contribution to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous production and sustainable development.

“The tableau depicted Odisha’s holistic development journey, seamlessly blending agricultural prosperity and rich cultural heritage with modern industry, innovation, skill development and advanced technology. It showcased the state’s effective use of natural resources, human capital and technological capabilities, underscoring its growing role in India’s social and economic progress. The narrative illustrated a continuous transformation from Koraput coffee symbolising agricultural excellence to silicon semiconductors representing Odisha’s emergence in high-tech manufacturing,” informed the state government.

The front part of the tableau was designed as the lower portion of Lord Jagannath’s chariot, symbolising Odisha’s spiritual and cultural foundation. Rotating replicas on the upper section portrayed women’s empowerment, featuring a traditional Pattachitra-style female figure holding symbols of folk culture and knowledge, alongside a modern representation of women’s leadership across sectors, including industry and technology.

At the centre, Koraput coffee highlighted sustainable livelihoods and agricultural success, while a silicon semiconductor chip reflected Odisha’s strides in advanced electronics. The Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, aimed at achieving self-reliance in milk production, was represented through a Dokra-crafted bull. An idol of Lord Ganesha showcased Odisha’s stone carving excellence, and a replica of the Konark Sun Temple at the rear symbolised the state’s timeless architectural and artistic legacy.

Live demonstrations by artisans on the tableau deck displayed stone carving, Sabai grass handicrafts, and Pipili applique work.

The tableau was richly adorned with Sambalpuri textiles, Pattachitra art, traditional tribal paintings, silver filigree work, and Manabasa Gurubar folk paintings, reflecting Odisha’s vibrant cultural identity. Cultural performances of the Odia folk dance Chaiti Ghoda dance, a tradition dating back to the 16th century, added vibrancy and conveyed Odisha’s role in advancing a self-reliant India.

It is noteworthy that Odisha’s tableau won first place nationally in 2024 for its theme on women’s empowerment through handicrafts and handlooms. Additionally, the state’s 2025 tableau on handloom and weaving traditions was selected for the 'Dekho Apna Desh' programme during Bharat Parv, held from January 26 to 31 near the Red Fort.

--IANS

gyan/dpb