Odisha: ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ created at Puri beach to salute Armed forces

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ with the message "Jai Hind, Salute to Indian Armed forces" at Puri beach in Odisha on Friday.

His sand sculpture is not just a tribute to the valour of Armed forces but also symbolises the country’s impregnable air defence system, which neutralised all the missiles and projectiles from across the border and safeguarded every inch of territory from coming under attack.

Indian Air Force's defence system has been powered by S-400 air missile defence systems, often touted as ‘Sudarshan Chakra’. They were instrumental in knocking down all the Pakistani drones and missiles fired towards 15 Indian cities, thwarting Islamabad's attempt to damage military installations.

Not a single projectile and missile fired by Pakistan could land on target on Thursday night, as the Russian imported S-400 defence system along with the indigenous Akash defence system effectively repulsed every attack.

Pattnaik created a 10 feet long Sudarshan Chakra at Puri beach to celebrate the success of India's air defence system.

He used about 8 tonnes of sand for erecting the sand sculpture. His students also joined him in completing the sculpture.

“We salute our Indian armed forces and all Indians are with them, Jai Hind,” said Sudarsan Patnaik in a message.

Notably, the Padma awardee artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country.

He remains at the forefront in spreading awareness message through his sand art on issues of public interest like HIV/AIDS, Covid-19, global warming, Stop Terrorism, Beat Plastic pollution, Save Environment etc.

