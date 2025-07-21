Odisha student sexual abuse: BJP Yuva Morcha members stage protest against Congress

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS) The members of Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday staged protests in Bhubaneswar over the arrest of Odisha Chhatra Congress president Udit Pradhan on Sunday over the alleged sexual abuse of a 19-year-old engineering student.

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers also burn effigies of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, alleging that the party of shielding Pradhan.

"Udit Pradhan, who was arrested on serious charges including sexual harassment, attempt to murder, and other criminal offences, was made the State President of NSUI (Odisha) by the Congress leadership despite having multiple cases registered against him. He was earlier involved in a 2020 incident and again in 2024, where charges like IPC 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault on a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint), and several others were slapped against him," alleged Abhilash Panda, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president.

He questioned how the Congress chose such a man as Pradhan was made the Congress’s youth face in the state.

Panda further accused that the Congress leaders have no moral ground to criticise the state BJP government over the women’s atrocity issues.

"The party which demands the resignation of Chief Ministers over crimes against women is now sheltering an accused with a history of violence, harassment, and criminal intimidation. This exposes the double standards of Congress on women’s safety," added Panda.

The ruling BJP, which has been on the backfoot since the tragic death of the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College’s B.Ed student a few days ago, launched a blistering attack on the opposition Congress over Pradhan’s arrest.

BJP national spokesperson K.K. Sharma said, “I want to ask LoP Rahul Gandhi that you make big statements on women's dignity and have recently called for an Odisha Bandh over this issue. However, in today’s rape incident, individuals directly or indirectly associated with your party have been implicated. Why are you silent now? What action will you take against those involved?"

He further questioned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Pradhan, asking what action the Congress party intends to take against the Odisha NSUI president, who stands accused of a heinous crime such as rape.

He also alleged that recent reports over the FM college incident brought forth the Congress’s student wing, NSUI’s suspicious role behind the sexual harassment and self-immolation of the B.Ed student.

“In this context, I want to ask LoP Rahul Gandhi how the student wing of the Congress party is connected to such heinous acts? What action will the Congress party take against such people? The people of the country want to know from LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party,” added Sharma.

--IANS

gyan/dan