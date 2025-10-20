Odisha: Snehangini Chhuria files nomination as BJD candidate for Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (IANS) The main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for the Nuapada (Odisha) by-election, Snehangini Chhuria, filed her nomination papers on Monday.

Chhuria along with senior BJD leaders like Pramila Mallik, Tukuni Sahoo, Lekhasri Samantsinghar, several party workers and supporters reached the office of Sub Collector, Nuapada and submitted the nomination documents to the returning officer.

Following the filing of her nomination, Chhhuria told mediapersons: “With the blessings of former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, I have today filed my nomination papers for the Nuapada by-election. On this occasion, I convey my gratitude to my leader Naveen Patnaik. I also extend my thanks and appreciation to all the women, elderly persons, youth, and BJD workers of the Nuapada constituency who joined me in large numbers and expressed their support for my candidature.”

She further added that the party will seek votes by highlighting the failures of the current BJP-led double engine government and the good work done by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the past.

Chhuria also claimed that people from all sections of society including Dalits, tribals, OBCs are frustrated with the BJP government’s rule and reminiscing about the success of the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

Expressing confidence in the BJD's win in the ensuing bypolls, she said: “As they (people of Nuapada) have heartily welcomed us, our journey to victory will be successful and BJD will win the seat with blessings of all.”

The candidates of both the Congress and the ruling BJP Ghasiram Majhi and Jay Dholakia, respectively filed their nominations on Saturday (October 18).

The BJD has fielded the two-time MLA from Attabira Assembly constituency of Bargarh district after Jay Dholakia, son of four-time Nuapada MLA and BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia, joined BJP ahead of the by-polls.

The Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. The by-election is scheduled to be held for the vacant Nuapada Assembly constituency on November 11.

