Odisha self-immolition case: Oppn slams state govt for 'systemic failure', calls statewide bandh on July 17

Bhubaneshwar, July 15 (IANS) The Opposition parties on Tuesday announced a statewide 'bandh' on July 17, demanding justice for the 20-year-old college student who succumbed to burn injuries after setting herself ablaze in protest against inaction over alleged sexual harassment by a professor.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself on Saturday.

She passed away on Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, triggering widespread outrage and political heat in the state.

The incident has sharply escalated political tensions, with the Opposition accusing the BJP-led state government of "systemic and administrative failure."

Congress state president Bhakta Charan Das told IANS, "The incident reflects a deep, systemic failure. Despite the girl reaching out to multiple authorities -- MLA, MP, SP, Collector, Education Minister, CM's Office -- no one responded. She even left a video recording 15 days prior, yet it was ignored."

"This tragedy is not just a personal loss; it's an institutional failure -- a failure of the government, of human dignity, and of constitutional responsibility," he added.

"The Opposition parties have together announced a 'bandh' on July 17 so that justice is served and such incidents do not happen with any other student," he said.

CPI(M) Odisha State Secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahi described the incident as "an institutional murder" and said, "The primary culprit is the immoral lecturer involved, but the principal also shares responsibility. No action was taken even after the girl complained to MPs, MLAs, and ministers."

Demanding a judicial probe, Panigrahi said, "Local MP, MLA, district collector, and the SP must come under the purview of the enquiry. The Higher Education Minister must resign immediately on moral grounds. Mohan Majhi government has failed and has no moral right to continue. We also demand compensation for the victim's family."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Ipsita Sahoo also held the state government accountable.

"The doctors had said from day one that survival chances were extremely slim. Yet, the government failed to handle the matter sensitively. What was BJP Yuva Morcha president Abhilash Panda doing at the hospital? Why was there a ruckus created by BJP workers during the last rites arrangements?" she added.

Sahoo alleged a cover-up and demanded that the Higher Education Minister resigns, stating, "This incident sends a dangerous message -- that anything can happen, and the government will remain indifferent. The Chief Minister must take responsibility and step down. Something like this has never happened in Odisha before."

She also called for action against the local MLA, MP, and district officials linked to the case, and demanded scrutiny of the complete CCTV footage from the college.

The Opposition is now mobilising for a strong, unified protest and warned that the government will be "forced to bow down" before public pressure.

--IANS

