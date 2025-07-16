Odisha self-immolation case: BJD engages in scuffle with police during protest in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 16 (IANS) The workers and leaders of opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Wednesday, engaged in a scuffle with the Commissionerate Police at Lower PMG Square in Odisha's Bhubaneswar while marching ahead to gherao the Lok Seva Bhavan (State Secretariat), demanding justice for Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student, Soumyashree Bisi, who succumbed on Monday following self-immolation attempt last week over sexual harrassment by a college faculty member.

The police used water cannon and fired tear gas bullets to disperse the protestors who tried to march ahead by breaking the police barricade at the spot.

Hundreds of BJD workers and leaders were also detained by the Commissionerate Police to bring the situation under control.

The protest march began at Master Canteen Square and moved towards PMG Square, drawing large participation from party leaders, women members, and supporters.

The demonstration saw emotional appeals, slogans, and placards demanding justice for the deceased student and stricter action against those responsible.

Several BJD workers and leaders, including Pranab Prakash Das, Priti Ranjan Gharei, sustained injuries during the demonstration.

BJD leaders criticised the BJP-led state government for failing to ensure justice for the victim Soumyashree.

The opposition leaders criticised the inaction by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and local administration leading to the unfortunate death of Soumyashree.

The party also expressed grave concern over the increasing number of crimes against women across the state and called for immediate policy action and accountability.

The party asserted that the demonstration is not just about one girl, but the safety and dignity of every woman in Odisha.

The silence of those in power is unacceptable.

The party has been demanding the judicial inquiry under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of Orissa High Court into the self-immolation of Soumyashree, the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister, etc.

Speaking over the protest by the party, BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra said, "this is the wrath of the people of Odisha. Biju Janata Dal as the responsible opposition party and the largest party of Odisha, we are resenting the heinous act in which a college student died and she had to resort to self-immolation."

He alleged that six months ago Soumyashree had given her representation to the Internal committee of the college.

Mishra also said that she also filed a complaint with Shadevkhunta Police on June 13 over the sexual harassment by Head of the Department, Samir Kumar Sahu.

"The Balasore Superintendent of Police and Collector were aware of this but nobody paid any heed to it. On July 1, she also submitted her grievances to the Chief Minister, Union Education Minister, State Higher Education Minister, the local MLA but nobody responded to her. Even the local MP admitted that he did not take it seriously. This is ridiculous and condemnable," he added.

He said that 15 women are being raped every day in Odisha.

More than 3,044 women have been raped in Odisha as per the data submitted by our women wing to President Droupadi Murmu, he added.

The Opposition BJD is also observing an eight-hour bandh across Balasore district on Wednesday demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

--IANS

gyan/khz