Odisha Police to organise workshops to hone cyber investigation skills of cops

Bhubaneswar, May 26 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Y.B. Khurania on Monday said the state police department will soon organise Cyber Crime Investigation workshops across the state aiming to enhance the technological skills of police personnel to rein in rising cases of cyber crime in the state.

Addressing a state level training programme on ‘Cyber Crime Investigation & Cyber Intelligence' at Cyber Complex here on Monday, Khurania said: “Such workshops related to 'Cyber Crime Investigation' will be organised at all range and district levels across the state in the coming days to prevent cybercrime. Officers from all the ranks, starting from constables to the higher ups, will participate in these workshops. These workshops will be of great help to the officers in effective investigation of cybercrimes and hone their skills in a short period of time.”

Emphasising the need to organise such workshops throughout the state, DGP Khurania further added that to deal with the invisible cyber criminals through the use of infrastructure and technology, it is very important for the police officials to improve their skills and undergo continuous training for this.

The Odisha Police DGP also noted that the intrusion of cyber criminals in our daily lives is increasing significantly with the progress of technology.

Various incidents of cybercrime like online investment, financial fraud, identity theft of the public, digital arrest, exploitation of children and elderly are growing.

Khurania also stated that in order to tackle the rising cases of cybercrimes, the state government has approved the opening of 20 new cybercrime and economic police stations across the state in the coming days.

The DGP expressed hope that these police stations will play a leading role in preventing cybercrimes. This apart, the DGP noted that the state government has decided to set up the Odisha Cyber Command Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The DGP said that this centre will play a vital role in speeding up the prevention and detection of cybercrime, as well as offering prompt support to its victims.

The DGP advised the officers who participated in the workshop that there is a need to strengthen the knowledge and investigation skills to deal with cybercrime and make proper use of it in their professional duty. Khurania encouraged the police to combat cybercrime with renewed confidence and effectiveness in order to serve the people of Odisha.

--IANS

gyan/pgh