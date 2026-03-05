Odisha Police to host five-day 'Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition' in Bhubaneswar from March 6

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) Odisha Police will host a five-day ‘Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition’ in Bhubaneswar as part of an initiative aimed at raising public awareness about India’s revamped criminal justice system.

The event will be organised at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-III of Bhubaneswar from March 6 to March 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition on Friday, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the inaugural programme as the chief guest.

Sharing details of the exhibition during a press conference here on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said the event will highlight the implementation of the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

These three laws came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing several colonial-era statutes governing India’s criminal justice system.

The DGP said that the five-day exhibition will remain open to the general public from March 7 to March 10 and will provide citizens with an accessible platform to understand the modernised legal framework and various components of the justice delivery system.

The exhibition will also feature information about emergency response services such as the 112 helpline, police procedures, forensic science laboratories, courts and prisons.

Addressing the media, Khurania emphasised that the new laws mark a transition of India’s criminal justice system from a colonial “punitive” approach to a more contemporary and “justice-oriented” framework.

According to him, the new legal provisions prioritise the rights and dignity of victims, mandate time-bound investigations and trials, and incorporate the principle that “justice delayed is justice denied” within the legal structure.

He said the exhibition will feature an interactive educational experience through 10 stalls, which have been approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

These stalls will guide visitors through the entire judicial process, described as “From Crime Scene to High Court”.

The exhibition will also showcase technological and scientific advancements in policing, including e-Sakshya for digital evidence management, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for biometric identification, and mobile forensic units used for on-site scientific investigation.

Officials said the exhibition will have dedicated stalls explaining the functioning of emergency response services (112), police stations, hospital coordination mechanisms, forensic laboratories, public prosecution, district courts, prisons and High Court procedures.

Odisha Police will also showcase the role of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in anti-Maoist operations and the contributions of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) during natural disasters.

The exhibition will also highlight efforts towards police modernisation, empowerment and the prevention of crimes against women.

DGP Khurania reiterated that Odisha Police remains committed to increasing public awareness about the ongoing transformation of India’s criminal justice system.

“By leveraging scientific investigation, modern technology and active citizen participation, the police aim to ensure swift and fair justice for victims,” Khurania said.

