Odisha PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): After addressing the party workers in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar.

Visuals showed a huge throng of people waiting on the roads to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi waved at his supporters, who were standing to greet him.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during his rally, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, he said that those who consider power as their "birthright" have not been able to come to hold power at the Centre for the last decade.

PM Modi accused the Congress of "misleading" the citizens of the country and said that out of anger, the party is busy "plotting" against the country.

He urged the party workers to keep an eye on such situations and make people aware to expose their lies.

PM Modi said, "I have seen different colours of politics when I was working as CM and PM. In politics, I agree that policy opposition is very natural in politics. There can be different opinions regarding any decision. Political parties also keep organising movements to convey their message to the public. They also express their views while staying within the limits of democracy and the Constitution....But for the last some time, you all must be feeling a big change. The spirit of the Constitution of India is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as their birthright have not had power at the Centre for the last decade. Now, they are angry with the people of the country for blessing someone else from the very first day."

"This situation has filled them with so much anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people have started venting their anger on the public.

They have started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction. Their shop of lies and rumours has been running for 50-60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and who respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of such people are becoming a big challenge. Therefore, I would like to tell all the countrymen that we have to remain alert at every moment and keep making people aware. We have to expose every lie," he added.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 that begins in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar from November 30.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the conference.

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

Its deliberations will include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

The conference is being attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others. (ANI)