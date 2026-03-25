Odisha: Parlakhemundi station gets facelift, passengers delighted by airport-like amenities​

Gajapati, March 25 (IANS) Odisha's Parlakhemundi station has undergone major renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, leaving the local residents excited and train passengers delighted. ​

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The construction of new facilities and the upgrading of existing infrastructure have resulted in seamless operations at the railway station while elevating the passenger experience.​

The revitalisation of station infrastructure, as well as its upgradation in line with the state’s civilizational ethos, seeks to reclaim its historical significance.​

Steeped in the state’s rich history, this station stands as a source of immense pride and today, is recognised as the state’s first revenue-generating railway station.​

Given the station's deep-rooted connection to Odisha's freedom struggle, several organisations have also been advocating for the establishment of a dedicated museum on the premises.​

A couple of passengers shared their experience on the makeover of the railway station.​

A passenger named Prabhakar Guru said, "Previously, the condition of the station was very poor. Senior citizens and patients faced difficulties in reaching the station and boarding trains. Now, the Paralakhemundi Railway Station has begun to resemble an airport. Just like in major cities, all modern amenities are now available at this station."

Santosh Kumar Maharana, a member of East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), said, "Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' the Paralakhemundi station has been developed exceptionally well. Excellent amenities are available at this station. Specifically, very good facilities have been made available for the differently-abled, patients, and the elderly."​

Nrusingha Charan Patnaik said, “Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Paralakhemundi Railway Station has been transformed into a beautiful facility. The amenities provided here are being well-received by the public, and there is immense potential for further growth in the future."​

Another passenger, Arunima Sahu remarked, "The amenities at Paralakhemundi station have improved significantly. With more trains now halting at this station, commuting has become much more convenient for passengers. Good quality seating and fans have been installed on the platforms, providing comfort to passengers while they wait."​

--IANS

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