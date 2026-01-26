Odisha Padma Awardees thank Union and state govts for nominations

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) Renowned Ikat weaver and innovator Sarat Kumar Patra on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Union and state governments for nominating him for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Speaking to IANS, Patra said, “This is very good news for me. First, I want to pay my obeisance to Lord Jagannath. As the government has recognised the Ikat tradition and selected me for the Padma Shri award, I express my gratitude to the Odisha government, the Union government, and our MP, Bhartruhari Mahtab.”

Following the announcement made last evening, congratulatory messages and warm wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for Patra, who has brought pride to the state.

A distinguished Bandha Kala artisan from the Tigiria area of Cuttack district, Patra has created a unique identity through his exceptional handloom craftsmanship.

He is widely known for producing a variety of handwoven products, including sarees, garments, dhotis, and scarves, earning recognition across different sections of society.

Born into a traditional handloom weavers’ family, Patra’s singular contribution to the art form, being honoured with the Padma Shri Award, is a matter of pride for the entire state. The announcement of his name for this prestigious award has taken Maniabandha handloom art to greater heights.

Among his many remarkable creations, his finest masterpiece is the depiction of the entire Geeta Govinda on a 52-metre-long fabric using the Bandha Kala technique.

The extraordinary work took seven years to complete and was created using natural colours prepared from roots and herbs. This masterpiece is currently housed at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, noted folk theatre and Prahlad Natak guru Simanchal Patro from Ganjam district has been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of art and culture.

Patro has been chosen for his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Odisha’s traditional folk theatre. He dedicated over 40 to 50 years to promoting and preserving the traditional art form, Prahlad Natak.

Following the announcement, an atmosphere of joy and celebration prevailed in Bamokei village under the Digapahandi block of Ganjam district, the native village of the 90-year-old artist.

Villagers, relatives, and well-wishers gathered at his residence in large numbers to congratulate him. Long queues were seen outside his house, and the entire village was filled with happiness and pride.

Residents and family members said that after decades of dedication and a long wait, the honour has finally come, bringing immense pride not only to the village but to the entire district.

