Odisha man devotes life to collecting notes bearing PM Modi’s birthdate

Balangir (Odisha), Sep 16 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17, citizens across the country are finding heartfelt ways to express their admiration. In Odisha’s Balangir town, one such admirer has turned his respect into a lifelong passion project.

People are gearing up to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi in a different way on Wednesday.

Bajaranglal Agrawal, a senior citizen and retired businessman, has been meticulously collecting currency notes, coins, and postal stamps — all bearing the digits 17.09.50, PM Modi’s birthdate. Over the years, he has amassed a rare and fascinating collection of more than 200 different notes with serial numbers reflecting the Prime Minister’s birth date.

What began as a personal interest has grown into a deeply emotional tribute. Agrawal has also collected photographs from PM Modi’s global public events, including his visits to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the UAE. From massive diaspora gatherings to official state visits, these images showcase not only the PM’s global presence but also Agrawal’s devotion.

“My dream is to meet Prime Minister Modi one day in person and gift this entire collection to him, hand to hand,” says Agrawal. “His leadership has transformed the nation. This is my way of showing gratitude.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made efforts to facilitate a meeting between Agrawal and the Prime Minister. However, due to pandemic-related restrictions, it could not be arranged.

As the nation prepares to celebrate Modi@75, Agrawal has a simple wish — that the Prime Minister continues to lead the country with good health, strength, and vision.

This quiet collector of rupee notes from Balangir stands as an example of how a leader's impact can deeply touch the lives of ordinary citizens — inspiring dedication not through politics, but through personal passion and heartfelt respect.

--IANS

