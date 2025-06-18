Odisha: Man arrested for posting morphed obscene video of CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a person from Rayagada district for posting an AI-generated and doctored obscene video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media, informed the Odisha Police in an official statement on Wednesday.

The police further noted that an alert citizen, after coming across the morphed and objectionable video of CM Majhi on social media, complained to the police seeking action against the culprits behind the mischief.

“A complaint was lodged by a citizen after allegedly coming across a morphed and objectionable video circulating on Facebook, targeting the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha. The video shared from a Facebook page allegedly depicted the Chief Minister in an obscene manner. The complainant claimed the video was doctored and made viral with the deliberate intention to defame the Hon’ble Chief Minister, tarnish his image among the general public. It also hampered the dignity of a woman,” said Odisha Police.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch immediately swung into action and started a preliminary enquiry into the matter. The police later registered an FIR based on the enquiry report and initiated an investigation into the case.

The Crime Branch also wrote to Meta (formerly Facebook) requesting to remove the objectionable content against CM Majhi from its platform (Facebook).

“M/s Meta Platform (Facebook) was requested for the removal of the objectionable content, which they duly complied with. Further investigation led to the identification of the Facebook account user as a native of Rayagada district,” noted the Crime Branch.

The accused, identified as Kishore Kausalya, was subsequently arrested by the crime branch team on Wednesday. The accused Kausalya hails from Keutaguda Station Sahi under Chandili police limits of Rayagada district. He works in a construction company in the Tikri area of the district.

“He is liable for committing multiple criminal offences for publishing and transmitting an AI-generated, morphed obscene video,” informed the Crime Branch.

The accused was arrested under sections 78, 79, 294, 296, 336(2), 336(4), 340(2), 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the sections 66-C, 67, 67-A of IT Act 2000 and the section 3 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

He was produced before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The Crime Branch has warned of stern legal action against anyone found indulging in such illegal acts. It also urged the netizens to remain careful about the content they post or share on social media.

