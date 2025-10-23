Odisha Law Minister welcomes CBI probe into SI recruitment scam

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday welcomed the State Government’s decision to order a CBI investigation into the multi-crore police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, terming it a major step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

Speaking to media persons, Harichandan said, “The Chief Minister has already announced the CBI probe. This reflects the government’s firm intent to maintain complete transparency in the process of recruitment. The ongoing recruitment drive will continue with the highest standards of fairness and integrity.”

He further added, “The government is committed to bringing in a transparent system, and the commission will play a key role in ensuring a clean and credible recruitment mechanism. The reforms being implemented will bring visible change in the system.”

Harichandan expressed confidence that no irregularities will be tolerated and the CBI enquiry will strengthen public trust in the government’s recruitment process.

It is pertinent here to mention that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore SI recruitment examination scam.

According to the official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), serious allegations of massive irregularities and corruption had surfaced in the Odisha Police SI recruitment examination. The investigation was initially handed over to the Crime Branch-CID of the state police.

Preliminary findings suggest the scam may have links extending beyond Odisha, particularly to Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

This apart, it is suspected that inter-state organised criminal networks could also be involved in this multi-crore scam.

“Keeping in view these developments, the Chief Minister decided to entrust the probe to the CBI to ensure a thorough investigation, complete exposure of the scam, and stringent punishment for all those involved in the scam,” said the CMO.

Additionally, the state government is also mulling to set up a permanent commission for the selection of personnel in the police and other uniformed services to ensure transparency and accountability in future recruitment. It is worth noting that so far 123 accused perople involved in the SI recruitment scam have so far been arrested by the Odisha Police.

