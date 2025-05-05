Odisha Law Minister confirms sacred Daaru wood not used in carving of idols in Digha temple

Bhubaneswar, May 5 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday clarified that the idols in Digha Jagannath temple were not carved from the surplus Daaru or sacred neem wood used in the making of deities of Puri Jagannath temple during the Nabakalebara.

Speaking to media persons following discussions with the officials of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, the Law Minister said, “The use of surplus Daaru or sacred Neem tree in the carving of the deities at the Digha Jagannath Temple is proved false during inquiry. The Maharana Sevaks (carpenter servitors) have confirmed during discussions that it is impossible to carve out a 2.5 feet idol using the surplus sacred daaru.”

He further asserted that the Secretary of Daitapati Nijoga, Ramakrushna Das Mahapatra, who was summoned to appear before the SJTA, has clarified in his submission that the surplus daaru or the sacred wood of Puri was not used in the making of the deities at Digha Temple.

“Mahapatra said that the idols at the Digha Jagannath temple were made from a neem tree by one sculptor, Sudarshan Maharana, based in Bhubaneswar. No surplus daaru wood is used in making those idols. Sudarshan Maharana also accepted that he carved the idols of Digha Jagannath temple,” added Harichandan.

The senior servitor also termed his claims regarding the making of the idols at Digha Temple using the sacred surplus daaru wood from Puri as a ‘slip of tongue’, and it was not intended to hurt the sentiments of devotees.

However, the temple administration under the Temple Act has instructed Mahapatra to submit a detailed explanation on the issue within seven days.

The Law Minister clarified that the SJTA will take action against Mahapatara as per the temple rules if it finds his explanation not satisfactory.

“The state government will request the West Bengal government to stop using the word ‘Dham’ and calling the sea beach at Digha as 'Mahodadhi'. We will write to the West Bengal government in this regard. If the West Bengal government didn’t give any heed to our request, then we will hold discussions on exploring legal options on this,” added the Law Minister.

He also stated that all these problems have arisen due to a wrong decision taken by the then state government in the year 1995/96, allowing the storage of some surplus Daaru wood in the room of Daitapati servitors.

“As per the temple’s Records of Rights, the surplus Daru wood is kept in a special room (Daaru Gruha) inside the temple,” he said.

Harichandan informed the media that the temple administration has formed a five-member committee that will prepare a detailed list of all the sacred Daru wood kept at both the 'Daaru Gruha' and the room of the Daitapati servitor.

Later, all the surplus daaru will be shifted to the Daaru Gruha, and none of the wood will be kept outside.

The Odisha Law Minister also said that the temple administration will soon distribute a set of guidelines to Jagannath Temples across the country and outside, suggesting specifications to be followed during the construction of any Jagannath Temple and in the daily and special occasional rituals and puja of the deities in the temples.

The Chhatisa Nijoga (Chief of the traditional 36 categories of sevakas) and Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha will be requested to prepare a guideline.

The Temple administration will also prepare SOPs for the servitors on sharing rituals and pujas related to the Jagannath temple at puri with the media persons.

--IANS

gyan/dan