Odisha launches I-GFTCH aiming to become global Fintech hub

Bhubaneswar, July 31 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday officially announced the launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) to develop Odisha as a global center of excellence in digital financial technologies and talent development.

According to an official statement, with the launch of I-GFTCH in Bhubaneswar, in partnership with Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Odisha is set to become a major global fintech and digital innovation hub.

Over the next five years, 7,000 plus students from every district of Odisha will gain futuristic and job-ready skills in AI, blockchain, InsurTech, and digital finance.

A collaborative initiative between the Department of Electronics & Information Technology and the Department of Higher Education, in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), the hub is set to be inaugurated on August 21, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

The formal announcement was made at a special event held at Krushi Bhawan Auditorium in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister for Electronics and IT, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister for Higher Education, Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, and Aravind Agrawal, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education.

Speaking at the event, Mahaling stated: "This initiative blends global academic excellence with Odisha’s growing potential. By collaborating with institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS), we aim to prepare our youth for active participation in the $1.8 trillion global digital economy. The I-GFTCH will build a future-ready, innovation-led talent ecosystem, significantly contributing to the state’s GDP.”

The Minister also emphasised that this programme will foster world-class digital capabilities in financial technologies, helping Odisha evolve into a global hub for digital skill and innovation.

“This strategic collaboration positions Odisha on the global digital skills map. Our commitment lies in empowering our students with cutting-edge competencies to thrive in the digital economy and drive transformative growth,” said Higher Education Minister, Suraj.

The I-GFTCH initiative underscores the government’s long-term vision of integrating global resources with local talent.

A key component of this initiative is a five-month hybrid FinTech and InsurTech Certification Program, jointly offered by NUS-AIDF (Asian Institute of Digital Finance) and GFTN.

The programme will include online learning modules, a two-week on-campus immersion in Bhubaneswar, and internship opportunities with top firms. Targeted at students from all 30 districts, the programme aims to empower over 7,000 learners with hands-on expertise in financial technologies, regulatory frameworks, and business innovation.

The curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy and tailored for industry relevance and job readiness.

