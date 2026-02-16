Odisha: Jagannath Temple's ornaments' inventory to begin soon

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday, reviewed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared for the inventory of ornaments and other precious items stored in the 'Ratna Bhandar' (treasure trove) of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Read More

The counting and verification of gold ornaments and jewels in the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century shrine will begin soon, state government officials told at a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Majhi.

The Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple administration, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, made a detailed presentation before the Chief Minister during the meeting on Monday.

According to the official press statement, all preliminary procedures for the counting and verification process have been completed.

The repair and conservation work of both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar was finished by the Archaeological Survey of India within 95 days, involving 333 hours of work.

With this, the temple administration and the state government are fully prepared for the exercise.

A comprehensive SOP for the inventory has been prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

The process will commence after receiving approval from the state government.

Officials emphasised that the entire exercise will be conducted with complete transparency under strict security arrangements.

The last counting and verification was conducted in 1978.

During the present exercise, assets stored in the Ratna Bhandar will be matched with the 1978 inventory list, and a final list will be prepared.

The process will also include photography and the creation of a digital catalogue.

The meeting also discussed preparations for this year's Rath Yatra.

Considering the large requirement of Phasi (Terminalia phillyreifolia) wood and sandalwood for constructing the chariots, Chief Minister Majhi directed officials to submit a proposal for plantation of these trees under forest schemes.

Among others, Odisha Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and State Chief Secretary Anu Garg were present at the high-level meeting held on Monday.

--IANS

gyan/khz