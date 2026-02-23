Odisha identifies 77 illegal B'deshi immigrants, most deported: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) The Odisha government has identified 77 Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Replying to a query raised by BJP MLA Padma Lochan Panda, Majhi said the identification was carried out as part of a state-wide drive in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He noted that, as per MHA letter No. 25022/28/2020-FI (Part-III) dated May 2, 2025, instructions were issued to Superintendents of Police across all districts to expedite the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Chief Minister said the Superintendents of Police have been acting in compliance with the MHA guidelines and conducting verification drives in their respective jurisdictions.

According to Majhi, identity documents of 2,261 suspected individuals were examined during the state-wide verification exercise.

Out of these, 2,184 individuals were found to be Indian citizens and were released after verification of their credentials.

The remaining 77 individuals were identified as Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state.

Among them, 26 were identified in the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), 14 in Cuttack UPD, six in Berhampur, one each in Ganjam and Koraput districts, four in Kandhamal, three in Kendrapara, and 21 in Jagatsinghpur district.

Out of the 77 identified Bangladeshi nationals, 73 have already been deported to Bangladesh, the Chief Minister informed the Assembly.

He further said that two Bangladeshi nationals -- one each from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts -- had fraudulently obtained Indian passports using forged documents.

The Odisha Police registered separate criminal cases against them and produced them before the court for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the deportation process for the remaining two Bangladeshi nationals identified in the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District is currently underway.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has intensified efforts to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals residing in Odisha.

He said the Odisha Police have been directed to thoroughly verify the identities of suspected individuals, including examining financial transactions, communication records, and digital footprints to establish their nationality.

--IANS

gyan/pgh