Odisha hosts 2nd National Mediation Conference

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (IANS) Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday underscored the transformative role of mediation, describing it as not merely a tool for dispute resolution but a means to build trust, preserve relationships, and foster social harmony.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, in his address during the inauguration of the 2nd National Mediation Conference in Bhubaneswar, 27-28 September, Governor Kambhampati expressed pride that Odisha is hosting the landmark event, that will strengthen the culture of dialogue and consensus across the country saying mediation is a timeless practice rooted in dialogue and consensus, bridging divides, healing relationships, and providing fair and lasting solutions.

Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai who also graced the occasion, in his inaugural address underlined the significance of the Mediation Act, 2023.

He observed that statutory recognition of mediation has transformed it from being an optional remedy to a credible pillar of justice delivery.

The CJI also remarked that the Act ensures justice that is participatory, equitable, and accessible, while also helping reduce the ever-growing pendency of cases before courts.

He also said that mediation is a rapidly evolving and increasingly significant field within dispute resolution.

“Unlike litigation which emphasises on winning or losing, mediation focuses on dialogue, understanding and collaborative solutions,” said CJI BR Gavai.

CJI BR Gavai said mediation is not entirely new to India’s political or societal experiences. Even before the formal codification under the Mediation Act, 2023, it formed a vital part of our social and political processes.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in his address reiterated Odisha’s commitment to judicial reforms and alternative dispute resolution. According to him, the conference will further consolidate efforts to make mediation a cornerstone of India’s justice delivery system, thereby ensuring efficiency, inclusiveness, and trust in the legal process.

The Chief Minister added, “At its core, mediation is about dialogue, not dispute. It is about building bridges, not walls. Mediation rests on four vital elements—the Four C’s—cost-effectiveness, confidentiality, control and creativity. These four factors are immensely valuable for both parties to a conflict, offering them solutions that are fair, affordable and harmonious.”

