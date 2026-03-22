Odisha Health Minister orders regular fire safety audits in govt hospitals

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday emphasised strict compliance with fire safety measures in hospitals across the state, directing health department officials to carry out periodic monitoring.

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During a high-level review meeting of the state health department held at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Mahaling stressed strict enforcement of fire safety norms in government hospitals and ordered regular inspections.

The meeting reviewed fire safety arrangements in various medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals, and other healthcare centres across Odisha.

The Odisha Health minister also advised officials to pay special attention to periodic monitoring and ensure proper compliance with fire safety standards.

According to an official statement, the Odisha Health Minister emphasised the need for a prompt response during emergencies and prioritising patient safety.

Mukesh Mahaling directed that fire-fighting equipment in all hospitals must remain fully functional and that regular inspections and mock drills should be conducted.

The Minister also instructed officials to take necessary steps in coordination with the Works Department and the Fire Services Department. Several other important issues related to the state health sector were also discussed during the meeting.

“The safety of patients and the general public is the top priority for the state government, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” Mukesh Mahaling said.

The health minister asked health department officials to remain alert to prevent such hazards in hospitals across the state.

It is worth noting that following the recent fire mishap at the government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which officially claimed 12 lives, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress have been demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mahaling on moral grounds.

The Opposition parties have also alleged that the incident exposed shortcomings in the functioning of the state health department.

--IANS

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