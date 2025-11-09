Odisha Guv meets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Governor was in Gujarat to attend the "Bharat Parv" celebrations at Ekta Nagar on November 8, held as part of the nationwide observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of unity.

The grand celebrations, themed "Ekta Prakash Parv", are being held at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district until November 15, featuring cultural performances by artists from different states to showcase India's strength in "Unity in Diversity".

Under the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative, artists and dignitaries from across the country are participating, fostering cross-cultural appreciation.

Odisha's artists performed at Bharat Parv, with Governor Kambhampati gracing the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

During his visit, the Governor explored several key attractions at Ekta Nagar, including the 'Statue of Unity' -- the world's tallest statue -- the Ekta Light Festival, Sardar Sarovar River Bed Power House, Butterfly Park, Food Court, Handicraft Haat, and Theme Pavilions.

Governor Kambhampati praised the Gujarat government's efforts under Chief Minister Patel's leadership for developing Ekta Nagar into a world-class tourism destination, noting the excellent arrangements made for artists, artisans, and visitors.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the state's cultural and infrastructural initiatives promoting national unity.

Chief Minister Patel presented a memento to Governor Kambhampati as a token of respect and goodwill.

The meeting was also attended by Avantika Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, who extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Civil Court building at Uchhal in Tapi district.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, the modern facility aims to make judicial services more accessible and convenient for local citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Sanghavi noted that the new court marks a historic milestone for the border region between Gujarat and Maharashtra -- an area where even the railway platform offers a view of both states.

Despite the region's unique administrative challenges, Tapi's judiciary has successfully upheld law and order, the Deputy CM said.

