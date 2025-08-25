Odisha Guv calls on Naveen Patnaik, enquires about his health

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (IANS) Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday visited the residence of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJD President, Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar to enquire about his health as the leader had recently been unwell.

Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati’s visit was primarily aimed at enquiring about former Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik’s health and overall well-being following his recent stay at a private hospital in the city.

During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in a cordial conversation lasting around 15–20 minutes.

Patnaik shared updates on his health, and the interaction remained friendly and informal.

“I offer my prayers for Naveen Ji’s speedy recovery, good health, and long life,” said Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had also visited Navin Nivas to enquire about the health condition of the BJD supremo on Saturday night.

“I met the Leader of the Opposition, Shri @Naveen_Odisha, at his residence in Bhubaneswar and enquired about his health condition. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his good health and long life,” wrote CM Majhi on X handle on Saturday.

Notably, LoP Patnaik was admitted to the private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he reportedly fell ill due to dehydration on August 17. He was discharged from hospital late on Wednesday evening and, while heading towards his residence, 'Naveen Nivas', he said, “I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for having taken such good care of me.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Patnaik and enquired about his health condition. The Prime Minister had also wished Naveen Patnaik a speedy recovery.

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 in Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7.

--IANS

gyan/rad