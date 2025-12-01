Odisha Guv approves renaming of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has approved the renaming of Odisha Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, as Lok Bhavan, according to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat on Monday.

“Pursuant to Letter No. 7/10/2025 (Part)-M&G dated 25th November 2025 of the Ministry of Home Affairs (CS Division), Government of India, Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Raj Bhavan, Puri are renamed as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Lok Bhavan, Puri respectively with effect from 1st December 2025 for all official purposes,” the notification stated.

The renaming marks a significant shift in Odisha’s administrative identity. Official sources confirmed that Governor Kambhampati approved the change following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Announcing the move on his X handle, the Governor wrote, “Happy to share a meaningful milestone for Odisha as Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan, a name that truly reflects the aspirations of our people. Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this change reinforces our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and a stronger public connect.”

He further emphasised that the new name reflects a commitment to deeper public engagement and inclusive governance.

“This initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering citizens, strengthening governance systems, and ensuring inclusive growth. Lok Bhavan will continue to serve as an important platform for public engagement and consultation, now with a renewed focus on openness and accessibility for all,” the Governor added.

With this, Odisha joins several other states in moving away from colonial-era nomenclature and adopting a people-centric identity for gubernatorial residences.

The renaming follows a recent directive from the Union Home Ministry instructing all States and Union Territories to rename the official residences of Governors as Lok Bhavan and those of Lieutenant Governors as Lok Niwas to shed colonial-era terminology.

Several states and Union Territories have already implemented or initiated the renaming process in line with the directive.

--IANS

gyan/dan