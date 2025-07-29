Odisha govt signs MoU with Weavers' Service Centre to promote weaving enterprises

Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) The Odisha Mission Shakti department, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Weavers' Service Centre, under the Ministry of Textiles, aiming to empower women weavers through skill development, modern design inputs, and access to national and international markets, officials said.

As per an official statement, the MoU will facilitate design mentoring, training, and market linkage for weaving-based Self-Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to adapt to evolving fashion and decor preferences.

This collaboration will help build a sustainable women-led textile ecosystem and strengthen the textile value chain across Odisha.

During the MoU signing event held at the Mission Shakti Bhawan Auditorium here, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, said that Odisha's traditional weaving sector is receiving renewed momentum through the active involvement of women-led SHGs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Parida reiterated the state government's commitment to making Odisha's SHG members economically self-reliant.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reference to Odisha's Santali weaving art of Mayurbhanj and women's Sankirtan groups of Keonjhar during the "Mann Ki Baat" address, the Deputy CM said, "Our mothers are making Odisha proud across the nation. We are determined to offer SHGs viable and dignified income opportunities as part of our goal to achieve the target of 'Lakhpati Didis'."

She also added that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state now aims to transform lakhpati didis into crorepatis.

Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the State Mission Shakti department, emphasised the importance of the initiative, noting that it supports thousands of women who have already adopted weaving, tailoring, embroidery, and home-based production as a means of livelihood.

"This partnership will provide an enabling ecosystem for design, training, and market-ready innovations for SHG members," she added.

This collaboration between the Mission Shakti department and Weavers' Service Centre will involve developing unique multi-colour paper designs tailored to emerging trends in apparel and home decor.

The Weavers' Service Centre will also support prototype development and provide expert guidance on aesthetics, finishing, and enterprise-readiness.

SHG products will also receive professional photography and digital cataloguing support to enhance both online and offline visibility.

The partnership is set to play a transformative role in converting traditional weaving skills into structured enterprises, linking SHGs' creative potential with expert mentorship to build sustainable livelihoods, enhance market competitiveness, and foster long-term value creation.

