Odisha govt prioritising 'women-led development': Dy CM Parida

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (IANS) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday emphasised that the state government believes not merely in women’s development but in “women-led development".

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) celebrations here, Parida reiterated the state government’s resolve to eliminate violence, crime, and gender-based discrimination against women and to ensure timely justice.

She appreciated the Commission’s initiative of replacing traditional bouquets with fruit baskets during the celebration, describing it as a creative and meaningful gesture.

Recalling her appeal to distribute fruits at Anganwadi Centres to combat malnutrition at the grassroots level, she underscored that proper nutrition is a shared responsibility.

She commended the Commission’s dedicated efforts and encouraged women to move forward with confidence and self-reliance, assuring continued support through various empowerment initiatives.

Meanwhile, the state health minister Mukesh Mahaling, who also attended the event, stated on the occasion that the foundation of a healthy nation begins with a healthy state, which can be achieved by safeguarding the well-being of women.

Mahaling highlighted key government initiatives such as the “Khushi” scheme, under which free sanitary napkins are provided to adolescent girls.

Referring to the State’s deworming campaign, he informed that medicines are being distributed to children aged 1–19 years and women of reproductive age (20–24 years). He urged the members of the State Commission for Women to sustain their dedicated efforts in bringing positive social transformation.

Addressing the gathering, Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain highlighted the state government’s initiatives aimed at enhancing skill development among girls.

He noted that through training at the World Skill Centre, girls from Odisha have demonstrated their capabilities at international platforms, bringing pride to the state.

He called for collective efforts to build a healthy, safe, and empowered society.

Notably, during the financial year 2024–25, the OSCW resolved 1,879 cases through hearings, reflecting its sustained commitment to protecting women’s rights and ensuring justice.

To make justice affordable and accessible at the doorstep of victims, district-level court camps have been organized in coordination with district administrations.

In 2024–25, district-level court camps were conducted in Balangir and Gajapati districts, where 14 cases, seven in each district, were resolved.

--IANS

gyan/pgh