Odisha govt presents Rs 17,440-crore 'Supplementary Budget' for 2025–26

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Friday presented a Rs 17,440 crore Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025–2026 in the state Assembly.

Of the total amount, Rs 3,389 crore has been allocated for the Administrative Expenditure, which includes the payment of Rs 1,406 crore is for government debt repayment and the provision of Rs 133 crore for recoupment of Odisha Contingency Fund advance, Rs 205 crore towards maintenance of Govt Residential Buildings and Rs 306 crore for maintenance of Non-residential Buildings, Rs 250 crore is provided for Maintenance of Roads and Bridges.

The government has provided Rs 42 crore towards the conduct of Zilla Parishad Election, while Rs 23 crore is earmarked for the conduct of recruitment examinations by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission.

The state government has proposed an outlay of Rs 13,716 crore for expenditure on various government programmes and priority sectors during the financial year 2025-2026.

Of the total allocation under programme expenditure, Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for the Revolving Fund for paddy procurement, while Rs 1,325 crore has been provided towards the subsidy under the Public Distribution System.

The government also provided Rs 850 crore for expenditure on payment of MSP and input assistance to farmers under Samrudha Krushaka Yojana.

A significant amount has also been allocated to support programmes related to the dairy, poultry, fisheries, groundwater and cooperative sectors.

The Odisha government has further earmarked Rs 994 crore for the centrally sponsored scheme, National Health Mission, and Rs 295 crore for its flagship women's empowerment initiative, SUBHADRA Yojana.

In the Supplementary Budget, Rs 405 crore has been earmarked under the Mission Shakti Programme, while Rs 426 crore has been proposed to be spent under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Besides this, the state government has also provided a significant amount for various flagship programmes under the Forest and Environment, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Industries, Urban Development departments for the financial year 2025-2026.

To finance the Supplementary Budget, the government has planned to meet allocations under Administrative Expenditure and Transfers to Local Bodies through adjustments and surrenders.

The provision under Disaster Management Funds will be backed by resources from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

Of the Rs 13,716 crore earmarked for Programme Expenditure, Rs 1,232 crore will come from tied-up resources, while the remaining amount will be met through savings and year-end surrenders.

CM Majhi had earlier presented the annual budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 in February this year.

